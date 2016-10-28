The Minnesota Department of Transportation will lead the project and will host an open house 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3. in the Red Wing Public Library Foot Room.

City denies Burnside land parcel offer

Council voted in a 5-2 roll call to deny an offer of $5,000 from Mike and Jeanette Wilson to purchase a parcel of land between their property and Burnside Cemetery. Public Works Director Rick Moskwa recommended the city reject the offer, citing the city's need for the space for future graves. He also said that the lost revenue from potential graves could total as much as $142,480.

City purchase of Spring Creek Avenue property finalized

Council approved the purchase of property at 133 N. Spring Creek Ave. as part of the Spring Creek Road/Highway 61 intersection realignment. Owner Timothy Stenerson will receive $135,000 along with moving expenses of up to $3,000. Although Goodhue County assessed the home for $92,700 and the city assessed for $93,000, a minimum compensation study and the replacement housing study resulted in the $135,000 offer.

In other business...

• Council approved a series of five work orders on the Main Street reconstruction project worth a total of $19,238.52. The ordered work includes removing unknown underground storage tanks, repairing a storm tunnel and milling pavement on Highway 61 east of Potter Street.

• Council approved the city and Goodhue County's response plan for the Prairie Island nuclear plant.

• Council approved a variance request from Darlene Cook at the Bluffs Pet Clinic, 2518 Old West Main St. to allow a 2-foot by 4-inch yard setback for a new freestanding sign.

• Council approved a conditional-use permit for Northern States Power, Xcel Energy and the Prairie Island nuclear plant to build a vehicle barrier system wall in the designated floodway zone of the Mississippi River.

Meeting Watch

The Monday, Oct. 24, meeting lasted one hour and 34 minutes. All council members were present.

—compiled by Maureen McMullen, staff writer