Candidate Q&A: City Council Wards 3-4

The Republican Eagle asked Ward 3-4 candidates several questions.

Evan Brown

Age: 52

Address: 902 Central Ave.

Occupation: Senior 3D designer for video game development companies for over two decades, currently working for Monster Games Inc. in Northfield

Education: BFA in painting/printmaking from the Ohio State University, Master’s work in graphic imaging and animation at Academy of Art College, San Francisco

Family: Wife Laura and stepsons Chase and Kyle

Civic involvement: ArtReach volunteer, 2003-2006; founding member of Red Wing CARES (Cooperative Action for Responsible Environment Solutions), Red Wing Charter Commission, 2006-2014; Red Wing Fiber Optic Task Force, 2006-2008; Fiber Now! citizen group, 2008-2009; Sustainability Commission, 2012-2016

Ernest Stone

Age: 52

Address: 647 21st St.

Occupation: Maintenance Department lead at Gemini Inc.

Education: Vocational study of electronic servicing, certification to teach theory and operation of Dopler radar, four-year master printer apprenticeship.

Family: Wife Anne, sons Andy and Eric, Mouse the cat and the world’s smartest Weimaraner, Otto.

Civic Involvement: Toastmasters president, previously vice president of education, area and district governor.

Brown's responses:

Describe your approach to resolving a disagreement with another council member over an item on the agenda.

As I said in response to this question at the recent League of Women Voters candidate forum, council members need to be able to disagree without being disagreeable. Our first priority to our residents is to reach the best decisions we can.

I believe this is best sorted out in respectful debate, allowing council members to decide the issue in the marketplace of ideas. Debate, not conformity, is the best method for reaching these decisions for our community.

At a forum in September, members of law enforcement said public safety is the responsibility of everyone within a community. What is City Council’s role in public safety and how will you fulfill that responsibility?

Certainly the City Council has a critical role in public safety, in crafting policy to set the level of service and budgeting to meet that level of service. The City Council has done a good job in providing the appropriate level of service for our community, with the support of our law enforcement officers, and helping to foster a sense of trust across our community.

Still, I think we can do more.

Crafting public safety policy that best reflects our community needs and desires requires listening, and I believe that is one of the most important skills a council member can bring to the table. It requires balancing the needs of our public safety employees with the the needs and concerns from across our community. It requires supporting collaborative approaches with initiatives like the Government Alliance on Race and Equity, which is reviewing city procedures to improve on policy and institutional goals that are contributing to inequities. Working together we will be safer.

What would you do as a council member to help combat Red Wing’s shortage of affordable housing?

I have already started meeting with concerned residents and stakeholders to hear what they have to say about what we can do to meet our critical workforce and affordable housing needs. What I have taken away so far is that we have a lack in investment at this level of housing. As I said at the candidate forum, the way forward is to bring the nonprofit players, our HRA, concerned housing advocates and private sector interests (both developers and employers) all together to push forward.

Funding for housing projects is extremely competitive in Minnesota. I think we will be better prepared to get funds working together. This will require a long-term commitment that might be best suited to developing a city task force to address the issue.

According to our HRA, over 6000 people come into Red Wing to work. If just 10 percent of that workforce could relocate to Red Wing, it would have a significant impact on our local economy. Creating affordable housing can be an economic benefit.

What would you identify as some of the city’s most significant accomplishments since the last election season? How will you continue the success of these accomplishments?

The Highway 61 reconstruction, Red Wing river town renaissance including riverwalk, Barn Bluff master plan, Memorial Park improvements and continuing improvements to our underground infrastructure are among just a few of the successes that wrapped up over the last couple years.

What all these projects share is that they were far more than just these last two years, they were the many years works of our staff, various councils and committed residents who volunteered their time to make Red Wing wonderful.

Moving forward, we need to continue the riverwalk and park development, create a downtown redevelopment authority such as a community development corporation, continue to promote energy saving and renewable energy programs like PACE (property assessed clean energy) to help our local business get cleaner and save money. These are projects which build on our successes so far.

Stone's responses:

Describe your approach to resolving a disagreement with another council member over an item on the agenda.

Whether resolving conflict or being persuasive, how I conduct myself will reflect future deliberations.

If I create a reputation of sharp responses, adverse gestures and the lack of respectful discussion, people will remember and would not be open to me in the future. I must always be diplomatic and persuasive. Regardless, it comes down to the final vote. There the focus must be.

At a forum in September, members of law enforcement said public safety is the responsibility of everyone within a community. What is City Council’s role in public safety and how will you fulfill that responsibility?

I agree 100 percent with this perspective. I would turn many responsibilities back to the residents or Red Wing. As your councilman I’d: 1) Keep the police and fire departments well funded.

2) Better enforce codes. 3) Create public safety training videos on the city’s website. Aside from that, we all must be vigilant at home, while driving and walking the streets. I can name 100 other ways that the police, firefighters and ER staff would rather learn your name. Always remember, “When seconds count, the police, firefighters and hospitals are just minutes away.”

What would you do as a council member to help combat Red Wing’s shortage of affordable housing?

I have a feeling you have heard this one before. Lower taxes and the cost for city services. I believe that if the market cries for more housing, contractors would be more than happy to build them. What I see happening is up scale homes are being built as mid- to lower-income families struggle to be preapproved. The interest rates are still crazy low, but unless you have impeccable credit, you’re not getting a loan. This is why I will work hard to keep spending down, stop raising taxes and keep essential needs in the forefront.

What would you identify as some of the city’s most significant accomplishments since the last election season? How will you continue the success of these accomplishments?

Roundabouts are not on the list. What is on my list is to focus on essential needs! What do you see when you cross in from Wisconsin? I see a shabby welcome. If we don’t take care of the city as a whole, all this new stuff is for naught. The upkeep of City Hall is important as is Highway 61. Yet, were all those new banner poles at the West End of 61 really beneficial?

Let’s keep the new stuff looking sharp, but keeping the old stuff in good repair should be priority No. 1. Memorial Park has improved, although I wish we didn’t cut all those trees down. Increased erosion serves nothing good. I hate being negative, but this is important to me.