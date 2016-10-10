Some buildings closed Monday for holiday

Red Wing crews are collecting garbage and recycling today, which is Columbus Day/Chief Red Wing Day. Collection will be standard all week. Information published in the weekend print edition was incorrect.

Staying open are Red Wing City Hall and the Pierce County Courthouse complex, Red Wing License Center and the Red Wing Workforce Center.

Hiawatha Transit is offering service.

The Goodhue County Government Center, Justice Center, Law Enforcement Center and Public Works area closed. The U.S. Postal Service is not delivering first-class mail and post offices are closed.

Red Wing Public Library is closed now through Oct. 15 for renovations.