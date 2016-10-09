Candidate Q&A: City Council, Ward 2

John Becker, owner of Red Wing Framing & Fine Art, and Adam Gettings, a local entrepreneur who was instrumental in the foundation of several Silicon Valley companies, will vie Nov. 8 for a seat on City Council representing Ward 2.

The Republican Eagle asked both candidates five questions. Here were their responses.

John Becker

Age: 60

Address: 1716 W. Fifth St.

Occupation: Small-business owner; Red Wing Framing & Fine Art Printing (15 years)

Education: Bachelor of Science mechanical engineering, University of Minnesota

Family: Valerie (wife, 38 years), three adult sons, Michael, Daniel and Joseph

Civic involvement: Red Wing Downtown Main Street (six years), Friends of the Sheldon (two years), Red Wing Mayor Blue Ribbon Panel on Economic Development, Red Wing Innovation Incubator (five years), Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (two years), professional engineer (30 years).

Describe your approach to resolving a disagreement with another council member over an item on the agenda.

A-B-C; Always Be Civil. Constructive discourse is healthy and this is how issues are fleshed out. Council members should be able to disagree and still be respectful and professional towards each other.

We are all in this together.

At a forum in September, members of law enforcement said public safety is the responsibility of everyone within a community. What is City Council's role in public safety and how will you fulfill that responsibility?

Public safety should be the highest priority for a local government, but it requires engagement at the neighborhood level. Top-down public safety initiatives are expensive and ineffectual without community buy-in.

The City Council can facilitate engaged neighborhoods by encouraging activism and volunteerism at the neighborhood level with block captains, block parties and 'adopt-a-neighbor' programs.

Neighbors who know each other look out for each other.

What would you do as a council member to help combat Red Wing's shortage of affordable housing?

I am a proponent of "smart" development that simultaneously addresses community needs and community vision.

The first step is to identify root causes of why developers are not building affordable housing in Red Wing.

What are the obstacles? Why aren't developers investing in Red Wing?

Once development obstacles can be identified, it is a matter of addressing each obstacle, yet maintaining a balance with community vision.

But it is important to understand the issues before chasing solutions.

What would you identify as some of the city's most significant accomplishments since the last election season? How will you continue the success of these accomplishments?

The Highway 61 reconstruction project was very difficult for the entire downtown business community, but it was well managed with excellent communication and honest expectations. The city of Red Wing engineering team did an outstanding job.

The next challenge will be the Eisenhower Bridge replacement project that begins next year and will last three years. Because this project will be managed by Minnesota Department of Transportation it is likely to be less sensitive to local and immediate concerns.

The bridge replacement project will probably have as much local impact as the Highway 61 project did and the lessons learned over the past two years will be well served going forward.

What should Red Wing do with the vacant Jefferson School?

A vacant school building pulls down the entire neighborhood, yet re-purposing an old school building is difficult and expensive.

There are several options and each has their own merits and price tags; a few options could include; a community center (Colvill Family Education Center), conversion to housing (Central High School), an alternative education center or even small business incubation.

This isn't a unique challenge to Red Wing. Other communities have addressed this same issue and we can pull from the lessons they have learned.

Let's talk to the experts and identify the options and the price tags.

Adam Matthew Gettings

Age: 33

Address: 300 Hill Street

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Education: St Olaf College

Family: wife, Allison; daughter, Grace

Civic involvement: Red Wing Ignite

Describe your approach to resolving a disagreement with another council member over an item on the agenda.

First, I would listen. I would listen to all input and make sure that I'm hearing the person correctly and understanding exactly what their position is. I would then try to convey my position as articulately and accurately as possible. After that, depending on the situation and how strongly I feel one way or the other, I would try to either compromise, or put it to vote and let the group decide.

At a forum in September, members of law enforcement said public safety is the responsibility of everyone within a community. What is City Council's role in public safety and how will you fulfill that responsibility?

City Council's role in public safety is two parts: 1) to set budgets and make other decisions involving funding our first-responders, and 2) to work closely with our community leaders (both official and unofficial) to promote ongoing improvement to public safety and involvement at all levels. It takes a team to win. And it takes transparency. From a personal standpoint, I put public safety high on my list of priorities for Red Wing. I've spent 10 years building robots for first-responders to help them do their jobs more efficiently and safely. At my office I have several robots with bullet holes in them. Our products were recently used in the tragedies in Dallas, New York and Houston. Here in Red Wing we are lucky to have a very safe town. Let's work together to keep it that way.

What would you do as a council member to help combat Red Wing's shortage of affordable housing?

Studies show that we need more affordable housing in Red Wing. I think the answer is multi-family housing developments. We don't need luxury apartments, but quality apartments for both younger working people who aren't yet ready to buy a home and for seniors who want to downsize. If seniors have quality and desirable options for housing, then they may end up selling their homes to young families that are just starting out. Young Americans today are getting married later in life, having children later and having fewer children at that. Those statistics, in combination with soaring student loan debts, are spurring young folks to choose to rent versus buy housing. We should work to make more desirable rental options for young professionals that will over time go on to afford our more expensive housing when they decide to buy.

What would you identify as some of the city's most significant accomplishments since the last election season? How will you continue the success of these accomplishments?

I'm a bit of a newcomer to town so I haven't lived here through some of the accomplishments since the last election, but I can tell you that there are a few things that especially stand out to me. First, the downtown 61 improvement was a challenging task, but a needed improvement. It looks great. Also, expanding the bike path and connecting it to the Cannon Valley Trail was a great idea and done well. There are a couple of additional intersection improvements in the pipeline that are likely to happen and I'm supportive of them. I also am excited about the plan to upgrade Barn Bluff! On the Council I will support continued improvements in infrastructure like the ones I just listed.

What should Red Wing do with the vacant Jefferson School?

We should turn it into high-quality affordable rental housing that is desirable to young working Millennials that will be the future workforce of our city. They will be the ones that will go on to build families here in Red Wing, buy houses here when they can afford to, and contribute to our growth as a community. The Jefferson School is located in a great walkable neighborhood that is attractive and offers several amenities that young people would enjoy.