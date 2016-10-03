Candidate Q&A: Goodhue County Board District 5

Goodhue County Board candidate Paul Drotos is challenging incumbent Ted Seifert. This is a rematch from 2012, when Drotos lost by roughly a hundred votes in District 5, which includes the eastern half of Red Wing and all of Wacouta Township.

Commissioner Ron Allen will be unopposed in District 1, which comprises western Red Wing and Welch Township. See his responses here.

District 3 candidates’ replies can be found here.

Paul Drotos

Age: 63

Address: 1825 Twin Bluff Road

Occupation: City of Red Wing environmental officer

Education: Wind Energy Conversion Systems (two-year, B.S. in business management

Family: Wife, Deb (32 years); Son, Joe (Jenna Olson); newborn grandson, Arlo

Civic Involvement: Red Wing Lions and Elks over 30 years, Duff Endowment Board, ELC Board, Cannon River Watershed Partnership, Community Garden co-founder, math tutor at Twin Bluff 20 years and counting

What is the biggest challenge facing Goodhue County and how would you address it as a commissioner?

We have been short changed by a lack of vision. Creating prosperity for the citizens of Goodhue County is the most important challenge facing commissioners. Our future success requires more jobs being created and new housing being available for families. High quality roads and bridges are the needed foundation driving that success.

My vision for the future includes sustaining our rich natural resources, maximizing the value of tax dollars, and ensuring all citizens are valued and live in safe and healthy communities.

What are some specific needs and issues in your district and how would you address them?

Goodhue County can increase its tax base and revitalize its tourism industry by supporting things like the world class year-round ski jump facility to be located at Mount Frontenac. Honoring Red Wing’s past as the home of ski jumping in America makes dollars and sense.

Solar energy, when located appropriately and out of wetlands, is a significant move toward the energy economy of the future. Nuclear power should continue to provide the essential base load for a changing power grid.

With the uncertainty of state funding for roads and bridges, what role should the county — through property tax levy, bonding, transportation sales tax option or other means — have in maintaining local infrastructure?

Safe and sound roads and bridges are the backbone of our economy. The wheelage tax increase selected by current Goodhue County commissioners disproportionately hurts seniors and young families.

I am opposed to increasing property taxes or a transportation sales tax for roads. I would consider bonding only because the deferred maintenance is so great, and bonding money is less expensive than the cost of continuing to push back needed repairs.

The real answer is to grow our economy, which will increase our tax base so we can afford to pay for roads without new taxes.

What life experiences would you bring to County Board and how would they affect your decision making?

I worked for Xcel Energy for 21 years, including nuclear plant operations. I learned that some things are so big and so powerful that you need to be 100 percent responsible. Being a middle school math tutor for 20 years taught me that every kid from every family counts.

I have gone to work every day for 13 years as a city of Red Wing employee with the goal of serving the people of our community and improving their lives. This experience has given me the opportunity to see how good government should work and why it is vital to learn from and communicate with citizens.

Most importantly as a husband, father, and new grandfather, I know government should always put the future of families first.

What will be your top priority if you are elected and why?

My top priority is the future prosperity of our citizens. I plan to watch spending and grow our economy. The environment belongs to everybody, so failures can be expensive. For example, Ted Seifert nearly cost Goodhue County half a million dollars by refusing to support a state plan to reduce landfilling. (Goodhue County had an unapproved solid waste plan for nearly five years, which resulted in the state withholding SCORE grant funds of $500,000.)

Four years ago in a letter to the RE (11-3&4, 2012), Ted Seifert promised to save money by: Consolidating 911 into a multi-county operation; combining Health and Human Services into a multi-county operation; and beginning video arraignment. He failed to accomplish any of those things.

My plan is to take public service to a higher level by listening to people, by protecting the environment, and most importantly, by encouraging education, communication, and civility.

What sets you apart from your opponent?

I will listen! Ted Seifert voted to approve the disastrous installation of solar panels on our wetlands. This could have been prevented by listening to average citizens’ objections.

Two things set us apart: attitude and vision. I respect the voices of everyone. He voted against our citizens.

As a public employee, I know that real solutions come from real people. I will be guided by the wisdom of our citizens.

Ted Seifert

Age: 70

Address: 533 Ninth St.

Occupation: Businessman, Hiawatha Home Care, property management

Education: Graduate of University of Wisconsin-River Falls, BS history, economics minor

Family: Wife Karen, grown children Lisa, Dina and Jason, and Michael at home

Civic involvement: Member of organizations: American Legion, Chamber of Commerce, Elks, Noontime Kiwanis, Lake Pepin Legacy Alliance, VFW Ceremonial Rifle Team, New River Assembly of God, NRA life member

Appointments: Red Wing Bridge Advisory Committee, Three Rivers Community Action Board of Directors, alternate to: South County Health Alliance; Past Board Chair, State Community Health Services Advisory Committee

Former Member: Red Wing Airport Board, Minnesota Board of Tourism, Sheriff’s Posse, ALPA, Airline Pilots Association, AFL-CIO



What is the biggest challenge facing Goodhue County and how would you address it as a commissioner?

How best to foster a strong local economy that includes entry level to managerial jobs and business ownership opportunities. Critical elements to a growing economy are transportation, available workforce, available commercial land or facilities, local regulation and taxation burdens.

The transportation infrastructure must move raw material to processing centers, finished products to market as well as people and data, all at competitive costs.

That is why the commissioners must resist over regulation and taxation, support vocational and higher education and transportation including data and people; all at costs that keep Goodhue County a competitive place to live and do business.



What are some specific needs and issues in your district and how would you address them?

Workforce housing is becoming very limited. I would support TIF financing for workforce/market-rate housing projects. Currently the County Economic Development Authority does not include housing as applicable for EDA revolving fund dollars. The EDA board may need to revisit that restriction if available housing remains tight.

With the uncertainty of state funding for roads and bridges, what role should the county — through property tax levy, bonding, transportation sales tax option or other means — have in maintaining local infrastructure?

Our county road system is on par with other counties. I would be reluctant at this time to take extraordinary steps to shoulder larger maintenance cost by increasing taxes or bonding future tax dollars.

The light rail versus rural roads issue that currently brings the legislature to an impasse will ultimately be resolved by voters choosing legislators and the Governor.

When limited state/fed funds do become available, there may be means and needs tests applied. Those counties that showed means by their higher levees and lower need by completed maintenance would not be reimbursed for their additional local tax dollars.

What life experiences would you bring to County Board and how would they affect your decision making?

I have visited many parts of the word and the U.S. I have a broad life experience including college and military to draw from. I grew up near Red Wing, but I take what I have seen and experienced and have a good idea of how different systems, programs or cultural views would or could work here in our community.

My experience keeps me centered on issues and what is important and what is possible. My experience directs me to what is needed for a full-rounded community that offers opportunity and security to everyone.



What will be your top priority if you are elected and why?

My primary goal is to protect our core values including public safety as well as our individual and family safety. It is a priority to ensure emergency preparedness and proactive public health, protect the environment, promote job growth and economic expansion, maintain roads and bridges supporting commerce and public safety and promote our community vision of Red Wing as a special place. I will always protect those core values.

What sets you apart from your opponent?

I have a track record in public office. As in the past, voters can be assured that on issues that matter, I will support action in a timely manner and not take extreme and unsustainable positions on relevant issues that face our citizens and the county.

As an independent businessman, the positions I support and votes I take are on behalf of the citizens of the county and will not be conflicted by pressures from any other entity.