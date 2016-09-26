Hudacek: Keep people involved in education

Tim Hudacek

Age: 46

Address: 150 Spring Creek Road S.

Occupation: Substitute teacher/paraprofessional with Teachers On Call; small-business owner of Midwest Tax Pros, LLC; on-call banquet server/bartender, St. James Hotel

Education: Associate in Arts Degree, Fond-du-Lac Tribal & Community College, Minnesota, 1992; Bachelor of Science, hospitality & tourism management, University of Wisconsin-Stout, 1994; Master of Business Administration, Keller Graduate School of Management of DeVry University, Ilinois, 2011; Master of Arts in Education, St. Mary’s University, Minnesota

Family: Married with wife and five children

Civic Involvement: Tax aid volunteer for AARP, Red Wing; former Twin Bluff Middle School Lego League administrator/coach volunteer; former youth baseball coach, Hastings.

What is the biggest issue facing Red Wing Public Schools right now? How should the district address it?

One of the biggest issues facing Red Wing Public Schools right now from what I have heard is the enrollment numbers are on the decline. I will admit that I haven’t had a chance to do the research yet, but it is my understanding that the numbers are down. If this is true, the district really needs to address the issue of why this is happening and move forward to find ways that make sense to turn the numbers to an incline.

What are the strengths of the school district? How can we build upon it?

One of the strengths I see of the school district is the focus from the community and local businesses who want to be involved with the educational impact for today’s youths. Red Wing has a vast amount of businesses within a relatively small community, which can be used to help today’s youth by providing an opportunity for the students to explore “real-life” outside of the “education box.”

What skills or abilities would you bring to the board? How have you prepared yourself to understand school operations and budgeting?

The best skills or abilities that I can bring to the board is known in today’s society as my “soft skills,” defined by google.com as “personal attributes that enable someone to interact effectively and harmoniously with other people.”

My hard skills involve a list of many different attributes from a substitute custodian (not afraid to get my hands dirty) to completing a yearly budget, accounting records, and tax returns for my business clients. I grew up in a “blended ‘blue collar’ family.” Now I am managing a “blended, ‘blue & white’ collar family.” I have prepared myself to understand school operations and budgeting by completing many required college courses in Accounting, Business, Finance and more, which are relative to my current educational diplomas and on-the-job training and experiences.

Describe your approach to resolving a disagreement with another board member over an item on the agenda.

My approach to resolving a disagreement with another board member over an item on the agenda would be to get a general consensus of public opinion.

What should the district do with the vacant Jefferson School?

I believe the district should convert the vacant Jefferson School into an Independent Living Facility for Youths with ages ranging from 16-24.