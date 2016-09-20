County celebrates completion of Citizens Building overhaul

Goodhue County Board Chair Dan Rechtzigel and Commissione Ron Allen cut a ceremonial ribbon Tuesday, Sept. 20, surrounded by staff and other officials outside the newly renovated Health & Human Services Building at 426 West Ave.

Goodhue County Board and past commissioners joined county staff and Goodhue County Historical Society on Tuesday, Sept. 20, to cut the ceremonial ribbon at the recently renovated Health & Human Services Building.

A $7.1 million project to overhaul the historic building at 426 West Ave. and add 9,500 square feet of office space was completed in early 2016.

A time capsule will be sealed on the site with the names of commissioners responsible for the project as well as photographs and political memorabilia.

The building, originally constructed in 1930 for Citizens Fund Mutual Insurance Company, houses all of the county’s 103 HHS staff under a single roof.

All public interactions will be conducted in a lobby and interview rooms on the first floor, while staff will have their offices on floors 2 and 3. The top floor features a lunch room and meeting space.