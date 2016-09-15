Criminal charge filed over recording

A Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office employee is accused of illegally recording a conversation between co-workers with an iPhone in an attempt to catch office gossip.

Diane Lynn Miller is charged with intentionally intercepting oral communication, a felony, for a recording made around May 9, 2014.

Miller and another unnamed Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office employee involved in the investigation have been placed on administrative leave, Goodhue County Sheriff Scott McNurlin wrote in an email Tuesday.

The investigation is being handled by Rice County Sheriff’s Office on behalf of Goodhue County.

According to the complaint:

Miller allegedly recorded a conversation while at work between two co-workers after she had left the room. Throughout the almost 10-minute recording, ruffling noises can be heard followed by the sound of a door closing and voices of two people talking. The recording ends after a door is heard opening and more ruffling.

In an interview with an investigator, Miller’s ex-husband said he sent a text message attached with the recording — which he obtained from an email system he shared with Miller at the time — to the two victims. He stated that Miller revealed to him she made the recording in 2014 because she was concerned her co-workers were talking behind her back when she was dieting and losing weight.

It was stated that one of the victims had noticed above her work station there was an area of dust where items appeared to have been placed and that she observed the outline of an iPhone.

The investigator executed a search warrant for the phone at Miller’s residence. Miller allegedly said the phone was broken and she destroyed it, but later told the officer she “did not want to lie” and showed him the location of an iPhone.

Miller told the investigator that she recorded the conversation with the phone, which had been placed on her own desk and covered up with a piece of paper. She acknowledged that she did not receive permission from the co-workers to record them and knew it was illegal, but “did not intend to do anything to anybody with the recordings,” the complaint states.

Minnesota is a one-party consent state, meaning it is legal to record a conversation only if at least one person who is a party to the conversation consents to it.

The maximum penalty for intentionally intercepting a wire, electronic or oral communication is five years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

Miller’s first court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 14 at the Goodhue County Justice Center.