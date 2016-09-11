New chief touts department strengths

Shannon Draper, Red Wing’s new fire chief, said he was drawn to Red Wing Fire Department’s history of innovative firefighting and emergency response practices. (photo by Maureen McMullen)

A 25-year career in fire and emergency medical services has situated Shannon Draper in a variety of roles around the world. A volunteer firefighting position after high school sparked his interest in helping people and eventually led Draper to his role as a chief fire officer with the Department of Defense, establishing fire departments in war-torn areas like Kosovo, Macedonia and Hungary.

Most recently, the father of three relocated with his family from Vermillion, S.D., where he served as fire chief, to Red Wing, where he succeeded retired Chief Tom Scheider.

Draper and his wife, who recently completed her nurse practitioner education, were drawn to Minnesota for its ample job opportunities in the medical field. His research into the Red Wing’s fire department revealed a rich history of cutting-edge fire service practices.

“The department was providing EMS in 1909, which is way before the trend across the country,” he said. “Our advance life support, our paramedics right now are providing care that’s way above other departments.”

Draper, who reported to the local Fire Hall Aug. 22, said he was impressed by his observations his first week leading the department.

“Immediately, some of the strengths that stood out were the commitment and professionalism,” he said. “I don’t mean just career people, but the level of care.”

As fire chief, Draper is tasked with getting acquainted with his new department’s procedures while maintaining a careful balance between budget boundaries and meeting the needs of the community.

“We’re going to build upon our strengths,” he said. “The department has been here for over 100 years. We’re doing a great job. We’re not going to just change things just to change them, we’re going to continue improving.”

During his service with the Department of Defense, Draper was appointed as an international instructor and speaker, is teaching classes and speaking at events like fire chief conferences as far away as South Korea and Quebec.

“I like teaching, especially when speaking about leadership and how we can make the fire service better,” he said. “I think that’s carried over into my career as a chief, where it’s important for me not to just have the guys be able to do something, it’s important that they understand the concept behind what we’re doing and why we’re doing it and to have that succession plan where we’re all teaching our replacements.”

Draper plans to implement his passion for teaching through public engagement, which he identified as a primary focus for his new role.

“It’s very important to me that we focus on the community and engage the community at all levels,” he said. “They’re our customer; what are we providing them, and is it the best we can do?”

He hopes to foster community interaction with his department through speaking and discussion events with local groups and businesses. He encourages groups and individuals to schedule an event by calling the fire department at 651-388-7141 or emailing him at Shannon.Draper@ci.red-wing.mn.us.

“We have a really good department here,” Draper said. “I’m very proud, honored and humbled to be here and to have been selected as the chief.”