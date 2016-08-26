Goodhue County commissioners dig into 2017 county budget

Goodhue County commissioners proposed cutting a wage increase and new staff from the nearly $60.5 million preliminary 2017 budget presented at a workshop Tuesday.

On the chopping block are requests for an additional full-time court bailiff and a pair of part-time Health and Human Services workers. Commissioners also sought to temper an estimated 2.5 percent general wage adjustment for county employees.

Commissioner Ron Allen said he could vote for a 2 percent wage adjustment, but not 2.5 percent.

“I agree with that, in fact I’d go one and a half (percent),” Commissioner Ted Seifert added.

The Sheriff’s Office requested hiring two additional full-time bailiffs for the Justice Center, which is undergoing courtroom and front door security improvements, but commissioners agreed on a wait-and-see approach with one additional bailiff.

“Let’s try it with one additional (bailiff) instead of two, see how it goes, and then go from there,” Board Chair Dan Rechtzigel said.

Other cuts discussed Tuesday included delaying replacement on two unmarked Sheriff’s Office vehicles.

An estimated 7 percent increase in health care costs for county employees also is expected to drop when updated numbers come in later this week, according to staff.

Commissioners did agree with a request for two additional jailers — something Sheriff Scott McNurlin said would address burnout and high turnover at the Adult Detention Center.

“We’ve had 12 vacancies in the last little less than 18 months,” McNurlin said of staff at the county jail. “To maintain staffing levels for the number of people we’re housing, we need to try to figure out a way to stay ahead of this.”

Levy increase

The preliminary 2017 property tax levy sits at $31,997,456, an increase of about $3 million over the approved 2016 levy.

More than half of the levy would go to the county general fund, while Public Works and Health and Human Services would receive 12 percent and 18 percent, respectively. Some $2.4 million would go to capital expenditures and $1.98 million to pay down debt.

County Board is scheduled to vote on the preliminary budget and levy on Sept. 20. Once the preliminary levy is set, the final levy cannot go any higher when it is certified by the end of the year.