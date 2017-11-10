Search
    Forum to address DACA

    By Sarah Hansen Today at 9:40 a.m.

    The community is invited to attend a free forum to learn about the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals immigration policy. Friends of Immigrants will present this event 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, in the Red Wing Public Library Foot Room.

    Four local students will share personal stories about arriving in the U.S. as children and immigration attorney Kerry McGuire will deliver a presentation on the history, implementation, and overall policy of DACA.

    A question-and-answer session to follow until 8 p.m.

