Forum to address DACA
The community is invited to attend a free forum to learn about the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals immigration policy. Friends of Immigrants will present this event 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, in the Red Wing Public Library Foot Room.
Four local students will share personal stories about arriving in the U.S. as children and immigration attorney Kerry McGuire will deliver a presentation on the history, implementation, and overall policy of DACA.
A question-and-answer session to follow until 8 p.m.