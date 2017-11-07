Referendum results: No, No

Question 1 failed with 53 percent of votes cast opposed to the increase. 47 percent supported the levy. The additional $500 per student was contingent on the passage of the first question.

“Although we are disappointed with the results, we have appreciated community discussions over the last several months. There were many very good questions and perspectives. We will continue to make every effort to serve the children in our community,” said Superintendent Karsten Anderson.

Unofficially, 3,093 voters turned out at the polls. 309 absentee ballots were submitted.

The district's last special election vote — a $22.615 million building bond request in April of 2016 — saw a voter turnout of 2,728.

According to a Minnesota School Boards Association bond survey, at least 64 school districts around the state held bond referendum or capital project levy elections this year.

Red Wing's current levy expires in 2019.

The weekend edition of the RE will carry a report on the vote.