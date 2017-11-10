Red Wing School Board briefs

"Chris has touched countless lives through the work he did in the community," Board member Pam Roe said.

School and community professionals will be available to meet with students and staff seeking additional support in the upcoming days and weeks. Several board members wore purple "grit" shirts designed for Rodgers.

"Our support for Team Rodge is everlasting," Roe said. "Chris will be forever remembered as a school social worker, coach of youth sports, mentor, friend and colleague. He truly exemplified our school district and community and we will miss him greatly," Roe said.

A funeral service is planned for 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church.

2018 construction bidding approaching

Construction bidding for 2018 summer work will open on Dec. 5, 2017. Sunnyside Elementary School, Red Wing High School and Colvill Family Center will be sites of a majority of the work.

Board member Arlen Diercks reported that during work completed this summer, the district spent a little over $200,000 of the $500,000 contingency plan with Kraus Anderson, the district's construction management company. The contingency plan funds cover unexpected or additional costs that arise during construction

"It's certainly good we are in the ballpark of where we should be with the work we've done so far," Diercks said.

Bids will be approved on Dec. 18.

Personnel moves made

Hires: Jordan Hildebrandt, grounds/arena worker, effective Oct. 24, 2017 (due to a resignation); John Arehart, ABE instructor for Community Ed & Rec, effective Oct. 10,(due to a retirement); Dan Bray, student monitor at Red Wing High School, effective Oct. 19 (due to a resignation).

Resignations: Carolina Guerrero, special education paraprofessional at Colvill Family Center, effective Oct. 27; Rome Gonstead, education assistant at Sunnyside Elementary School, effective Nov. 15; Ruth Beyers, special education paraprofessional at Sunnyside, effective Oct. 17; Amanda Griggs, education assistant at Colvill, effective Oct. 27.

Retirements: Terese Bjornstad, sixth-grade teacher at Twin Bluff Middle School, effective Nov. 6; Brenda Blair, early childhood special education teacher at Colvill, effective Nov. 23.

Termination: Steve Christiansen, grounds/arena worker district-wide, effective Oct.24.

In other news ...

• An overnight trip was approved for HOSA Emergency Preparedness Training at Camp Ripley in Little Falls, Minn. The trip will take place Nov. 30 - Dec. 2, 2017.

• Meeting watch: Monday's meeting lasted approximately one hour and 16 minutes at Red Wing High School. All board members were present. The next meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20, in City Hall.

— compiled by Samantha Bengs, staff writer