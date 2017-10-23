'Free App Week' offered at Minnesota State College Southeast

During Free Application Week, colleges and universities throughout the Minnesota State system are waiving the standard fee for applying.

"It's important to give future students the opportunity to get their application filed at no cost," said Tammy Vondrasek, MSC Southeast director of enrollment services. "As part of the Minnesota State system, MSC Southeast offers an extraordinary education at an exceptional value. Free App Week is part of our commitment to keeping college affordable."

To take advantage of Free App Week, apply online from Monday, Oct. 23 to Monday, Oct. 30 at www.southeastmn.edu/apply.

Students can also save $20 any time of year by coming to the campus and meeting with an admissions advisor. There's never an application fee if you fill out your application during your campus visit.