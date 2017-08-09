"Professional development of our instructional leaders is very much a passion area of mine," she said.

Bordonaro said she was grateful for the warm welcomes she has received from the community.

Construction updates

Superintendent Karsten Anderson said the Red Wing High School parking lot resurfacing project is near completion.

"One of the student parking lots is finished with lines painted on it," Anderson said. He said the other student lot has one level of tar down with the second coming shortly. Anderson also said the roofing work is making progress.

Extensive work at Twin Bluff Middle School is staying on schedule.

"It's going to be tight, there's no doubt," Anderson said. "Kraus Anderson and Kevin (Johnson) have really been on the contractors to follow the schedule. Good progress is being made."

The superintendent reported that work at Burnside is in good shape.

Personnel moves made

Hires: Mikayla Beuch, aquatics director at Twin Bluff Middle School, effective Aug. 1, 2017 (due to resignation); Nicole Swenson, special education teacher at Burnside Elementary School, effective August 2017 (due to resignation); Amy Childs, cook at Twin Bluff Middle School, effective Sept. 6, 2017 (due to reassignment); Colleen Miller, ECSE paraprofessional at Colvill Family Center, effective Sept. 6, 2017 (new position); Whitney Swaner, communications teacher at Twin Bluff Middle School, effective August 2017 (new position); Nina Nagel, first grade teacher at Sunnyside Elementary School, effective August 2017 (due to a transfer); Corrie Westphall, elementary media and technology paraprofessional at Sunnyside Elementary School, effective 2017-18 school year (due to reassignment). Rhett O'Keefe, custodian at TBD, effective Aug. 7, 2017 (due to resignation); Steve Christiansen, grounds and arena worker - district-wide, effective Aug. 2, 2017 (due to resignation); Ashley Hanson, special education professional at Twin Bluff Middle School, effective Sept. 6, 2017 (new position); Miranda Edwards, kids junction lead at Burnside Elementary School, effective July 25, 2017 (due to resignation)

Reassignment: Sheila Bergin, head cook at Sunnyside Elementary School, effective Sept.6, 2017 (due to reassignment); Barb Jablonski, cook at Sunnyside Elementary School, effective Sept. 6, 2017 (due to reassignment). Heather Sanford, cook at RWHS, effective Sept. 6, 2017. (new breakfast nook); Sheila Dicke, special education paraprofessional at Sunnyside Elementary School, effective Sept. 6, 2017 (due to resignation)

Resignation: Kathleen Anderson, special education teacher at Burnside Elementary School, effective July 7, 2017. Jeff Huebner, night custodian at Burnside Elementary School, effective Aug. 4, 2017; Brock Ganser, night custodian at Sunnyside Elementary School, effective July 31, 2017: Stephanie Hoeft, fifth grade teacher at Twin Bluff Middle School, effective July 31, 2017; Deanna Gehloff, cook at Sunnyside Elementary School, effective Aug. 2, 2017; Kelsey Bystrom, special education paraprofessional at RWHS, effective Aug. 2, 2017; Michelle Leise, Live Healthy Red Wing coordinator at Community Education and Recreation, effective Aug. 13, 2017.

In other news ...

• As the summer break winds down into its final weeks, board members reminded the public that Red Wing schools begins Wednesday, Sept. 6, instead of the traditional first Tuesday after Labor Day. The extra day was scheduled for the summer construction.

• Supt. Anderson reported that the district office is preparing for the November referendum vote. Three polling places will be planned and absentee voting will be available.

• Meeting watch: Monday's meeting lasted approximately 50 minutes. Board members Pam Roe and Bethany Borgschatz were not present. The next meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at City Hall.

— compiled by Samantha Bengs, staff writer