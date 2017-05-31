Tower View film project available for viewing
Tower View film studies students presented their film "Everything Is Broken" Friday, May 26, at the Anderson Center Barn. The film, which is described as an alternative high school love story comes with a comes with a stern warning: This film portrays graphic scenes of cellphone destruction that may be disturbing to overly dependent cell hone users.
The project is available to view at redwing.k12.mn.us/page/3250 using the user name TV17 and password TV17 to log in. The film is also available on the ISD 256 webpage under the Tower View Alternative School tab.