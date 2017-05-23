NMSC awards local students scholarships

The number of winners named in each state is proportional to the state's percentage of the nation's graduating high school seniors. Scholars were selected by a committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors. The designees were selected based on their academic record, including difficulty level of subjects studied and grades earned; scores from two standardized tests; contributions and leadership in school and community events; an essay written by the finalist; and a recommendation written by a high school official.

NMSC is a nonprofit that operates without government assistance. It was founded in 1955 to conduct the National Merit Scholarship Program. The majority of scholarships offered each year are underwritten by about 420 independent corporate and college sponsors that share NMSC's goals of honoring scholastically talented youth and encouraging academic excellence at all levels of education.

The following area students received a $2,500 scholarship

Woodbury High School student Emily Koithan, of Oakdale. Koithan plans to pursue a career in medicine.

Red Wing High School student Elise Leise. Leise plans to pursue a career in the environmental science field.

Rosemount High School student Trevor Liggett. Liggett plans to pursue a career in the education field.

Nova Classical Academy student Samuel Lee, of Woodbury. Lee plans to pursue a career in healthcare.