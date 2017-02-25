Red Wing School Board briefs
Custodial contracts approved
Red Wing School District and the custodial union reached agreement on the 2016-18 contract. Changes include a zero percent cost-of-living adjustment for the first year, 0.9 percent COLA for the second year, slight increase in school district health insurance contributions, roll-in of night pay differential, addition of boiler check rotation pay, additional pay for employees who have worked in the school district for 30 years, increase in pay for unused vacation and roll-in of three vacation days and three sick leave days in exchange for increase in base rate pay.
The Red Wing School Board unanimously approved the contract.
Personnel moves made
New hire: Tonya Roth, facilities secretary for Community Education and Recreation, effective Jan. 30 (due to a resignation); Rhonda Johnson, arena worker for Prairie Island Arena, effective Jan. 26 (due to a resignation); Susan Brandt, special education paraprofessional at Red Wing High School, effective Feb. 16 (due to a resignation); Josh Thygesen, community recreation coordinator, effective March 20 (due to a retirement).
Resignation: Julie Wyatt, athletics/activities secretary for RWHS, effective Feb. 17. Retirement: Maria Gallardo Johnson, SLD/Homebound teacher at Tower View Alternative School, effective June 2; Kari Dietrich, sixth-grade teacher at Twin Bluff Middle School, effective June 2; Joyce Peterson, art teacher at Sunnyside and Burnside elementary schools, effective June 2.
In other news...
• An overnight field trip to Bloomington, Minn., March 22-24, 2017, was approved for the Health Occupation Students of America state conference.
• Meeting watch: Tuesday's meeting lasted approximately one hour and 14 minutes. All board members were present. The next meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 6, at City Hall.
— compiled by Samantha Bengs, staff writer