Red Wing School Board briefs

The Red Wing School Board unanimously approved the contract.

Personnel moves made

New hire: Tonya Roth, facilities secretary for Community Education and Recreation, effective Jan. 30 (due to a resignation); Rhonda Johnson, arena worker for Prairie Island Arena, effective Jan. 26 (due to a resignation); Susan Brandt, special education paraprofessional at Red Wing High School, effective Feb. 16 (due to a resignation); Josh Thygesen, community recreation coordinator, effective March 20 (due to a retirement).

Resignation: Julie Wyatt, athletics/activities secretary for RWHS, effective Feb. 17. Retirement: Maria Gallardo Johnson, SLD/Homebound teacher at Tower View Alternative School, effective June 2; Kari Dietrich, sixth-grade teacher at Twin Bluff Middle School, effective June 2; Joyce Peterson, art teacher at Sunnyside and Burnside elementary schools, effective June 2.

In other news...

• An overnight field trip to Bloomington, Minn., March 22-24, 2017, was approved for the Health Occupation Students of America state conference.

• Meeting watch: Tuesday's meeting lasted approximately one hour and 14 minutes. All board members were present. The next meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 6, at City Hall.

— compiled by Samantha Bengs, staff writer