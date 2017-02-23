Red Wing schools closed Friday
Red Wing Public Schools will be closed Friday, Feb. 24, as a winter storm is expected to bring snow and blizzard conditions across the region.
Other area closings:
•Cannon Falls Area Schools are closed Friday. The Humanities dinner (Friday) and FFA breakfast (Saturday) will go on as planned
•Zumbrota-Mazeppa Schools are closed Friday. Cougar Care will remain open 8-4.
•Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools are closed Friday.
