    Red Wing schools closed Friday

    By Red Wing Newsroom on Feb 23, 2017 at 6:45 p.m.

    Red Wing Public Schools will be closed Friday, Feb. 24, as a winter storm is expected to bring snow and blizzard conditions across the region.

    Other area closings:

    •Cannon Falls Area Schools are closed Friday. The Humanities dinner (Friday) and FFA breakfast (Saturday) will go on as planned

    •Zumbrota-Mazeppa Schools are closed Friday. Cougar Care will remain open 8-4.

    •Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools are closed Friday.

    UPDATE: Blizzard warning issued for Goodhue County; likely snowfall adjusted

