Two K-W, two Red Wing teachers up for state honor
Four local teachers are among 132 people being considered for the 2017 Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
They are Heidi Haugen and Laura McAnally of Kenyon-Wanamingo School District and Neil Lahammer and Sheena Tisland of Red Wing Public Schools. Former Red Wing resident Sarah Swan McDonald of Northfield School District also is a nominee.
This year's program will name the 53rd honoree, celebrating the tradition of excellence in teaching in Minnesota. Candidates include pre-K through 12th grade and Adult Basic Education teachers from public or private schools.
The 2017 Minnesota Teacher of the Year will be announced Sunday, May 7, at the Radisson Blu Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn. Over the coming weeks, a 25-member panel of community leaders will name a group of semifinalists and finalists.