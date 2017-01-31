Two K-W, two Red Wing teachers up for state honor

This year's program will name the 53rd honoree, celebrating the tradition of excellence in teaching in Minnesota. Candidates include pre-K through 12th grade and Adult Basic Education teachers from public or private schools.

The 2017 Minnesota Teacher of the Year will be announced Sunday, May 7, at the Radisson Blu Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn. Over the coming weeks, a 25-member panel of community leaders will name a group of semifinalists and finalists.