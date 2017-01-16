Area schools declare 2-hour late start or will be closed Jan. 17
Area schools will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 17, or start two hours late because of icy conditions.
Red Wing Public Schools, Goodhue Public School, Wabasha-Kellogg School District and Zumbrota-Mazeppa School District had declared delays as of 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16.
By 9 p.m., Cannon Falls, Goodhue, Lake City, Randolph had joined them.
Across the river in Wisconsin, Ellsworth, Elmwood, Pepin and Plum City canceled classes altogether.
Many area roadways became sheets of ice as rain fell Monday afternoon.
The forecast calls for the precipitation to turn to snow during the night. There is a winter advisory in effect until 6 a.m.