School Board briefs: 2017 levy approved

The maximum permitted levy for 2017, set by the Minnesota Department of Education is $10,013,343.71. The board unanimously approved to certify the maximum 2017 tax levy for Red Wing Public Schools.

Elementary school updates

Sunnyside Elementary Principal Jeremy Sorenson and Burnside Elementary Principal Sheila Beckner reported on initiatives and improvements occurring in their buildings. Sorenson highlighted Kindness Counts, saying the schoolwide initiative is helping build a stronger community and better climate for students and staff.

"We are focusing on four areas of smile, care, be helpful and listen," Sorenson said.

Beckner highlighted Burnside's recent report cards, saying the school was the first to distribute standards-based report cards.

"We have been dissatisfied in general with our report cards in the past," Beckner said. "We really didn't feel it was giving parents real actionable information because the categories were so big."

Beckner said the move from percentage-based reports to performance-based is a philosophical shift.

"We had to redo our assessments to match the standards, with ratings one through a four, with three being at grade level," Beckner said. "What we are shooting for is to have everyone reach level three by the end of the year."

Personnel moves made

New hire: Jennifer Froemming, special education teacher for RWHS, effective Nov. 21, 2016 (due to a resignation).

Denial of partial resignation: Amy Field request for 0.17 reduction (from Twin Bluff Middle School general music) effective at the end of first semester.

Retirement: Dave Borgen, Community Recreation coordinator, effective April 15, 2017.

In other news...

• Supt. Karsten Anderson reported that the school district will be developing some options to help address the substitute shortages the district is experiencing.

• Goodhue County Education District awarded Going the Extra Distance Awards to special education teachers Mick Wendland and Angie Dahlen.

• The board presented a gift to Mark Ryan, in recognition of his last meeting as a board member.

• Board members and district leaders met with Sen.-elect Mike Goggin and Rep.-elect Barb Haley in a special meeting before the regular meeting.

Meeting watch

Monday's meeting lasted approximately one hour and five minutes. All board members were present. The next meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Red Wing High School media center.

— compiled by Samantha Bengs, staff writer