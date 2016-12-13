School Board approves construction bids

Mark Kotten, project manager for Kraus-Anderson Construction Company, and Kevin Anderson, director of buildings and grounds for the district presented a total contract amount of $11,661,683 for roofing and renovation work to be completed district-wide throughout 2017.

"We identified 19 different work scopes and advertised for bids," Kotten said. Kraus-Anderson arranged walkthroughs of projects areas for interested bidders.

At a public meeting Dec. 6, 61 bids were opened.

"We contacted all the lowest verified and reviewed bidders," Kotten said.

The total bid package comes in $363,000 under the estimated budget cost for this portion of the work. The 19 work scopes include concrete, carpentry, roofing, flooring, ceilings, drywall, tile, elevator, mechanical, fire suppression, electrical and earthwork at all the school buildings.

Kotten pointed out Sylvander Heating and Ryan Mechanical being awarded mechanical work packages.

"It nice to see some local work in the mix," Kotten said.

The contract holds $875,000 in a general conditions and construction contingency budget to account for any extra needs during construction.

"If we don't spend that money, the district gets that money back," Kotten said.

Superintendent Karsten Anderson said that money, if returned, will remain in the construction fund to be used toward construction related projects.

Under the recommendation of Johnson, the board rejected all bids related to the middle school locker bid package. The bid packages were all under budget, but Johnson said better options are available through National Joint Powers.

"We think we can get a better, more well-built locker for a similar price," Johnson said. "We want to get the best product possible."

The board also approved bids for Mitel and Integra phone equipment for the district-wide phone system, with the bid falling $131,000 under budget.

Monday's meeting was 25 minutes long, with all board members present. A special board meeting is scheduled at 4 p.m., Dec. 19, at City Hall to discuss legislative priorities with Senator-elect Mike Goggin and Representative-elect Barb Haley.