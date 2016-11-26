Hedin-Hartnagel Loan appointment date set
Students applying for a loan to further their education from the Hedin-Hartnagel Memorial Fund will be interviewed 8-11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at Red Wing High School. Appointments must be made in advance by calling Hedin-Hartnagel Memorial Fund Executive Secretary Dodie Harris at 651-388-8921 or emailing harris@redwing.net beginning after 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5.
Loans are limited. Applicants will be taken on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Applicants are required to present a completed application and a current grade transcript at the time of the interview. Students must pick up their own check. Applications are available at the Red Wing High School or online at www.redwing.k12.mn.us, click on Red Wing High School, then on Career Center, then Hedin-Hartnagel Loans.