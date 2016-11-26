Hedin-Hartnagel Loan appointment date set

Loans are limited. Applicants will be taken on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Applicants are required to present a completed application and a current grade transcript at the time of the interview. Students must pick up their own check. Applications are available at the Red Wing High School or online at www.redwing.k12.mn.us, click on Red Wing High School, then on Career Center, then Hedin-Hartnagel Loans.