Chinese delegation reunites in Red Wing

The official sister city relationship began in 1992 under the suggestion of then-mayor Romeo Cyr. At a reception Wednesday evening at Oliver's Wine Bar, Pan thanked Cyr and others for their dedication to the sister city relationship.

"Without these kind hearts we wouldn't have been able to send exchange teachers to Red Wing and Quzhou," Pan said. "I thank them for their dedication, generosity, open-mindedness and friendship."

Pan's first stay in Red Wing was the 1995-96 school year. Pan recalled being introduced to authentic American culture during his initial trip.

"I enjoyed my teaching and also the learning experiences with students," he said. Pan also spoke about experiencing a variety of weather patterns, including tornadoes, Mississippi River floods and extreme cold.

While hosting Pan and three other educators from Quzhou this week, the Red Wing Sister City Commission took the delegation on various tours throughout the city.

While visiting Red Wing High School, the Quzhou delegation toured the school with Principal Todd Herber and teachers Lisa Hanson and Joanie Heineman. Hanson and Heineman have travelled to Quzhou as exchange teachers.

"We would love to make every effort to continue the people-to-people exchange," Pan said. "I sincerely wish the best for our exchange programs."

Quzhou is in the western Zhejiang province of China, located 150 miles south of Shanghai.

Red Wing has two official sister cities — Quzhou, China and Ikata, Japan. The sister city commission also has an informal relationship with Drammen, Norway.