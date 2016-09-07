School starts with a spark at Every Hand Joined pep rally

Community members applaud Red Wing High School students Tuesday as they walk toward the gymnasium for an assembly on the first day of the academic year. (Photo by Stacy Bengs)

Organized by Every Hand Joined, the assembly featured speakers Adam Gettings, Al Hartneck, Cole Kelly, Mike Arturi and Katie Hardyman, each addressing students about finding and following their spark.

“When you figure out what that spark is, it is a very powerful thing,” said Katie Hardyman, director of business relations at Minnesota State College Southeast.

Each speaker focused on finding their passion and using that in making career choices.

“If you pursue something you like, you are investing in yourself,” said Arturi, founder of the Universal Music Center.

About 70 community members greeted and cheered RWHS students as they headed to the gymnasium.

“It was amazing walking through the gauntlet of community members,” said Jess Whitcomb, collective impact specialist for Every Hand Joined. “It showed the students that every person in the Red Wing community cares about the success of our schools, as well as our community.”

Students, staff and community members were encouraged to use the #rwshareyourspark hashtag on social media platforms to share photos and thoughts about their spark. View posts and photos from the hashtag on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

“We hope that it continues throughout the year with community members coming into lunches to speak to students about their spark and passion,” Whitcomb said. “Our goal is to make sure this momentum doesn’t go stale and to keep pushing the students every day to find that spark that drives them to be successful and engaged in their education.”