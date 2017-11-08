Ravenna Township incident ends in arrest, felony charge
A Hastings man faces a felony charge of terroristic threats following a SWAT response in Ravenna Township.
Dakota County sheriff deputies took Mathew Laurence Bartz, 41, into custody late Wednesday, Nov. 1, after responding to a crisis call on the 17500 block of Blackbird Trail in which the caller told dispatchers a man at her residence had a gun.
Deputies arrived around 7:30 p.m.
The sheriff's office announced on Twitter the situation was contained around 8 p.m., but advised the public to stay out of the area. A later tweet around 9:21 p.m. announced the situation had been peacefully resolved.
Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie said a female escaped from the home where the incident occurred.
Deputies eventually talked Bartz into surrendering and booked into the Dakota County Jail shortly after midnight Nov. 2.
Bartz remained in custody Friday, Nov. 3, and was being held on a $100,000 bail.
Along with the felony terroristic threats charge, Bartz also faces a misdemeanor charge of interfering with an emergency call.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 3.