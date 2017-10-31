Settlement reached in wrongful death case in Pierce County

Pierce County Circuit Court Judge Joe Boles approved the settlement — the terms of which were sealed — at a Thursday, Oct. 19, hearing.

"This is the best we can do under the circumstances," said Chuck Bye, attorney for the estate of David Alan Kelch.

The 56-year-old Arkansaw man died April 15 after he struck a cow with his motorcycle at county roads S and X in the town of Rock Elm. According to his obituary, Kelch, a father and talented mechanic, was on his way home from the annual spring Flood Run at the time of the crash.

Bye said it was determined the cow belonged to Plum City resident Robert Krings at the time of the crash. He and his father, property owner James Krings, were named as defendants in the suit.

The confidential settlement was awarded to Kelch's 6-year-old daughter. The girl's mother, Nichole Frickson, told Boles the child was Kelch's sole surviving heir.

Frickson, along with the child's guardian ad-litem, approved of the settlement.

Boles agreed, saying it "is in the best interest" of the child.

The hearing represents the end to the case; Bye said after the hearing that there is no remaining litigation involved.

"It's just a very, very sad, unfortunate situation," he said.