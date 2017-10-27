According the the criminal complaint:

Officers responded to a report of sexual assault the morning of Oct. 25 at an apartment on Main Street. Wilkins and an adult female were present and spoke with officers on the scene.

Wilkins told law enforcement that he and the adult female had drank heavily the night before. The adult female told police that she and Wilkins had been fighting the night before and that the alleged sexual assault occurred that morning in the bedroom. She said she told Wilkins to stop multiple times and was screaming and crying throughout the alleged incident. The woman said that nothing like this had ever happened before in their 11-month marriage, the complaint stated.

Authorities spoke with the resident of a neighboring apartment, according to the complaint, who said they heard the adult female crying and yelling, "Help me, somebody help me."

Wilkins is facing charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct, interference with a 911 call, domestic assault, fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct. He is scheduled to appear in Goodhue County District Court on Nov. 17.