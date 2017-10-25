West found guilty on 62 counts in puppy mill case
ELLSWORTH — A Pierce County jury found Stuart Earl West guilty on 62 misdemeanor charges related to treatment of dogs in April 2016. The rural Elmwood man was found not guilty on 63 charges.
The verdict was reached around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25. The panel of 12 jurors deliberated for more than six hours.
Sentencing in the the case has been set for Nov. 30.
This is a developing story.