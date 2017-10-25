Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

West found guilty on 62 counts in puppy mill case

    West found guilty on 62 counts in puppy mill case

    By Michael Brun Today at 9:44 p.m.

    ELLSWORTH — A Pierce County jury found Stuart Earl West guilty on 62 misdemeanor charges related to treatment of dogs in April 2016. The rural Elmwood man was found not guilty on 63 charges.

    The verdict was reached around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25. The panel of 12 jurors deliberated for more than six hours.

    PREVIOUSLY: Jury deliberates on alleged puppy mill case | Watch: Trial underway in Pierce County puppy mill case 

    Sentencing in the the case has been set for Nov. 30.

    This is a developing story.

    Explore related topics:Newscrime and courtsStuart WestPuppy millaspcawisconsinpierce countyelmwood
    Michael Brun

    Michael Brun joined RiverTown Multimedia at the Red Wing Republican Eagle in March 2013, covering county government, health and local events.  He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-River Falls journalism program.

    mbrun@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7875
    Advertisement
    randomness