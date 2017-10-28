Ellsworth police: Arrests, mail theft and more

• Zachary McCusick, 26, St. Paul, was arrested for a probation violation at 3:35 p.m. Oct. 16 at 310 W. Main St. He was transported to Pierce County Jail without incident.

• Matthew Anderson, 32, Ellsworth, was arrested on a warrant for failure to pay fines at 8:21 a.m. Oct. 19 at a residence in the 100 block of Evergreen Estates.

• Jon Dahl, 37, River Falls, was arrested for a probation violation at 9:22 a.m. Oct. 19 at 310 W. Main St. He was transported to the jail without incident.

• A man with felony warrants was found hiding in a bedroom closet and arrested at 1:41 a.m. Oct. 17 at a residence in the 100 block of Susan Street. The tenant allowed police inside the residence. The man was transported to Pierce County Jail by a sheriff's deputy.

Reported fight on Wall Street

Police were called to an alleged fight in progress at 2:03 p.m. Oct. 17 in the 400 block of East Wall Street. Witnesses said they heard yelling between a man and woman. When police knocked on the apartment door, no one answered. Later, a woman called police asking why they were sitting in front of her apartment. She told police she had been gone all day.

Traffic troubles

• Nickolas Jones, 18, Ellsworth, was cited for operating after suspension after a traffic stop for speeding and a defective driver's side brake light at 8:09 a.m. Oct. 18 at Industrial Park Road and North Maple Street.

• Kevin Valverde, 24, Minneapolis, was cited for speeding after a traffic stop at 8:24 p.m. Oct. 20 at County Road C and Highway 10.

• Riley Melstrom, 20, Ellsworth, was cited for speeding after a traffic stop at 11:08 p.m. Oct. 20 at 570th Avenue and 670th Street.

Tires slashed

A man in the 800 block of East Main Street reported his tires being slashed at 7:27 p.m. Oct. 18. He told police his tires were cut on the sides and that someone had let air out of them the night before, sometime between 9 p.m. And 9 a.m. He told police he had fixed the issue when he went to work, but that someone had tried to cut both back tires with a knife.

Mail theft

Sherri K. Nelson, Ellsworth, reported the theft of a toy tractor set at 7:57 p.m. Oct. 19 from the mailbox at a residence in the 100 block of South Maple Street. Using a tracking delivery system showed the package had been delivered Oct. 5.

Dozer tampering

Police found the door to a Caterpillar D5M Dozer open that was parked near the blue building at 1:46 p.m. Oct. 21 in the 400 block of Grove Street at a work site. The fuel cap was also removed. The dozer is owned by Aslakson's.