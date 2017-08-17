Prescott Interim Police Chief Robert Funk identified the suspect in a news release as 66-year-old Dennis A. Frank, 66. The victim, a female, was not identified Wednesday pending family notification.

Funk said the woman was hospitalized in “critical but stable” condition as of Wednesday afternoon. He didn’t elaborate on the ongoing investigation, but said the incident “appears to be some sort of domestic issue.”

Police were called at 7:02 p.m. to the Camelot Apartments at 635 Pine St. for a stabbing report. Funk said Frank was the 911 caller.

Officers, along with a River Falls EMS crew from Prescott, arrived to find a female resident with a cut to her neck, according to police. Frank, who was home at the time, was arrested “without incident” after an investigation, Funk said.

Formal charges are pending against Frank. According to Pierce County Jail staff, he was being held on suspicion of aggravated assault causing great bodily harm with a weapon, intent to cause bodily harm and obstructing or resisting an officer.

The incident occurred on the eve of a communitywide memorial service for Prescott Police Chief Gary Krutke, who died Aug. 5 after a cancer battle. Funk said the timing of that service, along with plans for members of the department to travel this week to Krutke’s home state of Florida for burial, required the assistance of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

He said he will remain in touch with sheriff’s department while in Florida as part of the joint investigation.

Funk said it wasn’t immediately clear whether police had been called to that particular apartment in the past, though he said officers have been to the building in the past for other calls.

Sheriff’s investigators were seen examining a corner unit of the two-story brick building on Wednesday.

Norris Roach, who lives directly across the street from the Pine Street complex, said he wasn’t aware of any disturbance at the apartment on Tuesday until police cars came rushing to the scene.

“I knew something big happened,” he said. “They don’t do that for just a drug bust.”

More information on the incident will be posted as it becomes available.