Dennis Allan Frank, 66, made his initial appearance later that day on charges of first-degree attempted homicide, aggravated battery by use of a dangerous weapon and false imprisonment.

Pierce County Court Commissioner Jorv Gavic ordered Frank held on $100,000 cash bond.

Frank is accused of stabbing his roommate, a 51-year-old woman who was rushed to Regions Hospital for emergency surgery. The charging document states she lost about two liters of blood during the episode. She was recovering there Friday, where she was interviewed by Pierce County Sheriff’s Office investigators.

According to the criminal complaint:

Prescott police were called at 7:02 p.m. Aug. 15, to 635 Pine St., where a Frank reported a woman had been stabbed by a man who had climbed through an apartment window.

Officers arrived to find Frank and the victim covered in blood, the complaint states. Frank repeated the story about an intruder after police arrived.

An officer asked Frank to help escort medics to the apartment. When he left, the victim, who had a stab wound to the neck, told an officer, “He stabbed me, he stabbed me.” She then confirmed that she was referring to Frank, her roommate.

The officer confronted Frank with the knowledge that he was the suspect and asked him where the knife was.

“In the sink,” the complaint states he replied.

Officers later found the suspected weapon — a steak knife — in the apartment’s kitchen sink. He later requested a lawyer.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Office investigators, who assisted Prescott police with the investigation, spoke with the victim in the Regions intensive care unit.

She told investigators Frank came home and accused her of “switching” on him — an allegation she said confused her. The woman said Frank stabbed her at about 4 p.m. She described the action as him “grinding” the knife in her neck.

Frank then told her he needed to have sex with her — a request she denied, telling him that she needed to go to the hospital. Instead, he held her down in the bed.

She said Frank held her down with his arm and said “I have to finish you off because you switched on me,” according to the complaint.

The woman said she went along with Frank in devising a cover story that claimed another man broke in through a window and stabbed her. She said Frank removed a screen on his bedroom window as part of the story.

The woman said she tried escaping the apartment while Frank was ripping off the screen, but he stopped her and held her against a wall.