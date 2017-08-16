Prescott man in custody after stabbing

According to the release:

Police were called at 7:02 p.m. to the Camelot Apartments at 635 Pine St. for a stabbing report. Officers, along with a River Falls EMS crew from Prescott, arrived to find a female resident with a cut to her neck. Frank, who was home at the time, was arrested after an investigation.

Formal charges are pending against Frank. According to Pierce County Jail staff, he was being held on suspicion of aggravated assault causing great bodily harm with a weapon, intent to cause bodily harm and obstructing or resisting an officer.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office assisted police. The case remains under investigation.

