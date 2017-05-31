Report of a fight leads to drug and assault charges

Daniel Raymond Maurice Mangum, 24, faces 14 charges stemming from the alleged May 23 incident: fourth-degree drug possession with intent to sell, two counts of fifth-degree drug possession, threats of violence, assault, assault by strangulation, fifth-degree assault, disrupt 911 call, receiving stolen property, obstructing legal process, disorderly conduct, possess/sale small amount of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The fourth-degree drug charge carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $100,000 fine. An omnibus hearing is set for June 12 in Goodhue County District Court.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police were dispatched after 9:30 p.m. May 23 to a report of a fight and found a woman on a sidewalk who stated she had a physical altercation with Mangum inside his Dakota Street home. She reportedly had multiple red marks on her face and neck, and one of her fingernails was bent and bleeding.

When police stated they had probable cause to arrest Mangum, he allegedly refused to leave his home. He eventually complied with officers' requests after about 32 minutes and was taken into custody without further incident.

Authorities later executed a search warrant of the residence and allegedly located stolen credit cards, digital scales and a variety of drugs, including marijuana, Xanax pills, cocaine and methamphetamine.

Mangum's criminal history includes prior convictions for domestic violence. He also has a pending case in Washington County on a charge of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.