UPDATE: One MCF-Lino Lakes offender remains at large
One MCF-Lino Lakes offender, identified as James Douglas Mitchell, remains at large Friday, May 26, according to a Minnesota Department of Corrections update issued 12:21 p.m. He was last seen wearing white t-shirt, blue jeans and blue button down shirt.
An earlier alert reported an offender at the MCF-Lino Lakes has taken control of a 2011 White Ford van with Minnesota license plate #937 EPJ, with multiple offenders in the vehicle. The public is advised to not approach the vehicle and immediately call 911.