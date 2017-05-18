Disturbance call results in meth-related arrest
On Monday, May 15, Tammi Mills reported a disturbance near her home on Fifth Street in Red Wing's East End. The call resulted in an arrest of Carlton O'Neal, 35, of Rosemount, Minn., on a variety of charges.
Red Wing police responded at approximately 8:30 p.m. and quickly realized the situation was fairly serious, authorities said. After about an hour, O'Neal was arrested on charges of domestic assault, fifth-degree assault, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and a fourth-degree DWI for driving under the influence of methamphetamine.
O'Neal is being held in the Goodhue County Adult Detention Center.