The alleged chase started in Red Wing when officers there chased a gold Chevrolet Malibu at speeds marked around 100 mph, authorities said. Officers in the area responded to assist Red Wing and attempted to pull the vehicle over at Seventh Street and Highway 61.

Once the vehicle reached Lake City, two guns and cash were found on the highway near Wabasha County Road 5, alleged to be from the vehicle, authorities said.

Police did not identify the driver or passenger as of Friday morning, but had noted that the passenger was recognized as someone having warrants in the area.

The pursuit was called off when it was determined it had become too dangerous, police said. The incident remains under investigation.