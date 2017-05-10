Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Rosemount woman accused of stealing thousands in senior party funds

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 2:49 p.m.

    A Rosemount woman tasked with handling funds for a Dakota County school’s senior party allegedly funneled more than $4,300 from the group’s coffers through a sex-themed business, according to charges filed this week.

    Dakota County prosecutors allege 38-year-old Jill L. Fielder transacted about $8,727 in unauthorized funds belonging to a parent group organizing the Eastview High School senior party. Fielder, the group’s treasurer, is charged with one count of theft by temporary control, a felony.

    “Financial crimes involving funds solicited to benefit youth activities are especially troubling,” Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom said in a news release.

    According to a criminal complaint, members of the parent group filed an Apple Valley police report in March after discovering “unusual transactions” involving the group’s bank account.

    The charging document states a review of bank records revealed $3,788 in unauthorized checks were made out to Fiedler.

    Unauthorized transactions also discovered by authorities totaled an additional $4,940 — more than $4,300 of which the complaint states were made through Pure Romance. The complaint states Fielder works for the adult-themed business.

    In an interview with police in March, Fielder allegedly admitted to making the transactions, but said the transfers made to Pure Romance were for cash advances for other purchases via her PayPal account. The complaint states Fielder made the transfers to buy prizes for the student party, but hadn’t done so yet.

    Fielder told police at the time she could immediately pay back about $5,000, but the complaint states that as of April 11, none of the funds had been repaid to the group.

    Fiedler’s first court appearance was set for Aug. 7 in Hastings.

    Explore related topics:Newscrime and courtsCrimeRosemountApple ValleyEastview High SchoolDakota County
    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
    Advertisement
    randomness