Meth labs to be discussed at monthly TRIAD meeting
The latest information on meth labs in Minnesota will be presented 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Shepherd's Center, 120 State St. W., in Cannon Falls for the monthly meeting of TRIAD — Citizens and Law Enforcement Partnership.
Larry Souther, data manager for the Minnesota Department of Health, Site Assessment and Consultation Unit, will speak.
Informal sharing of information and concerns about the Cannon Falls area is part of the TRIAD meeting. Adults and students are invited to attend.
The program has the full support of the Cannon Falls Police Department and the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office.