Red Wing officers respond to drive-by shooting
Red Wing police are investigating a drive-by shooting reported at 10:54 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25. Officers responded to 155 Burnside Ave. N. for a report of shots being fired at the residence, according to the news release.
Witnesses reported seeing a vehicle drive past the residence with rounds being fired at the home. No one was injured, authorities said.
Goodhue County Sheriff's Office assisted the Red Wing Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Red Wing Police Department at 651-385-3155.