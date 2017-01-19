Patrol Sgt. Jason Johnson sustained “significant” though non life-threatening injuries in the incident, the Sheriff’s Office says.

PREVIOUSLY: Deputy attacked in Red Wing neighborhood while serving civil papers, police say

Authorities identified the alleged assailant as Salvatore Stella, 40. Stella was being held in Goodhue County Jail as of Thursday evening.

Red Wing police responded to Johnson’s call for assistance around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of West Fourth Street. Police alleged an initial investigation revealed the deputy was attacked while serving civil papers to Stella.

The incident remains under investigation.