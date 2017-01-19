Search
    Sheriff: Goodhue County deputy sustained ‘significant’ injuries in Wednesday assault

    By Michael Brun on Jan 19, 2017 at 5:18 p.m.
    Red Wing police respond Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, to a call for help from a Goodhue County Sheriff's Office deputy, who was injured at a residence in the 900 block of West Fourth Street. (Photo by Samantha Bengs)

    A Goodhue County deputy is out of the hospital and recovering after being assaulted Wednesday, Jan. 18, while serving a court order in a Red Wing neighborhood, according a Sheriff’s Office news release Thursday.

    Patrol Sgt. Jason Johnson sustained “significant” though non life-threatening injuries in the incident, the Sheriff’s Office says.

    PREVIOUSLY: Deputy attacked in Red Wing neighborhood while serving civil papers, police say

    Authorities identified the alleged assailant as Salvatore Stella, 40. Stella was being held in Goodhue County Jail as of Thursday evening.

    Red Wing police responded to Johnson’s call for assistance around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of West Fourth Street. Police alleged an initial investigation revealed the deputy was attacked while serving civil papers to Stella.

    The incident remains under investigation.

    Michael Brun

    Michael Brun joined RiverTown Multimedia at the Red Wing Republican Eagle in March 2013, covering county government, health and local events.  He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-River Falls journalism program.

    mbrun@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7875
