    Man faces up to 100 years in prison if convicted on sex charges

    By Sarah Young Today at 3:27 p.m.

    ELLSWORTH — A 31-year-old Ellsworth man faces multiple felony charges in Pierce County Circuit Court on accusations he repeatedly sexually assaulted a girl.

    Pierce County investigators allege that Dustin C. Larson had repeated sexual contact with a juvenile female for roughly three years until she was 14 years old.

    According to the criminal complaint:

    The victim told police of multiple instances of Larson touching her inappropriately and attempted to rape her. She told investigators that "the incidents of sex assault occurred so many times that she was having a hard time distinguishing between each event."

    The victim said she was afraid to tell anyone about the incidents because Larson allegedly told her he would get a gun and "blow his head off" if she did.

    When questioned by police, Larson denied all of the allegations, according to the complaint. He told police he used to drink and could have drank enough to "black out" at times, but never would have been able to function if he blacked out. The victim had said she smelled alcohol on his breath during many of the encounters.

    When asked if he would take a lie detector test, Larson answered "I guess," but told officers he doesn't travel due to anxiety when they talked to him about taking a test in Eau Claire.

    Officers arrested Larson earlier this month, and he was released on a $25,000 signature bond after a court appearance. His next court appearance is Jan. 30.

    If convicted, he faces up to 100 years in prison on the charges.

