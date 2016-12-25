Red Wing police respond to shots fired
Red Wing Police Department had two calls about gunshots being fired during the Christmas weekend.
At 5:11 p.m. Christmas Eve, police received the first call for service in the 200 block of West Sixth Street. They found bullet holes riddling the rear of 218-222 W. Sixth St. as well as a vehicle, Police Chief Roger Pohlman said in a news release.
A caller then alerted authorities at 2:54 a.m. Christmas Day of shots fired at 218 W. Sixth St. Officers found more bullet holes, the chief said.
No injuries were reported in either incident.
Goodhue County Sheriff's Office assisted police. The incidents remain under investigation.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call 651-385-3155.