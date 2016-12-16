Mail thefts spike in Red Wing

Jeffrey Russell Transue, 31, St. Paul, was arrested on charges of mail theft and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. Pamela Rae Hogan, 31, Mendota Heights, Minn., was also arrested on a mail theft charge.

"Investigators are searching the vehicle and have identified more than 30 victims at this time," Pohlman said.

The chief said investigators are working with other jurisdictions as they continue to sort through the stolen mail.

"We appreciate the support of our community in helping to identify these individuals and will continue to contact victims as they are identified," he said.

Pohlman advises anyone who has recently sent checks through the mail to regularly check bank statements to keep an eye out for unusual charges.

No further information is available, as the matter remains under investigation.