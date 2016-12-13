Two charged in Cornerstone Church burglary

Red Wing Police officers charged 33-year-old Andrew S. Stensrud with several counts, including: burglary, possess fifth-degree drugs, obstruct legal process, theft, trespassing, possess hypodermic syringes and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jamie M. Freiermuth, 36, was charged with five counts: burglary, fifth-degree drug possession, possess hypodermic syringes, theft and trespass. Both have been arrested based on these counts.

According to a criminal complaint:

Red Wing officers were dispatched at around 5 a.m. Dec. 10 for a burglary alarm at Cornerstone Church, 420 W. Third St. After entering the building, officers discovered the second-floor motion and second-floor elevator motion alarms had been activated. Soon after, they found Stensrud behind a door in a large room and Freiermuth in the back corner of the same room.

After placing both suspects under arrest, officers said they noticed that both seemed "extremely high on methamphetamine."

During interviews, the suspects said they checked multiple businesses doors and ended up using the open church as a place to get out of the cold. Stensrud said that while he and Freiermuth were at Cornerstone Church they did not use any drugs. He instead claimed, "we shot up at Kwik Trip bathroom just before we got to the church."

Freiermuth and Stensrud admitted to stealing various items from the church, including a Diet Coke, keys, salt shaker and three plastic containers with bandages inside.

The maximum penalty for burglary is 10 years in jail and a $20,000 fine. A court date in Goodhue County has not been set for Stensrud or Freiermuth.