    Railroad, cops ask: Have you seen this thing?

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 2:09 p.m.
    Authorities said this item, delivered brand-new to the Pepin BNSF depot, went missing over the fall. (Submitted image)

    Authorities said thieves apparently made off with a $10,000 piece of railroad equipment from a western Wisconsin train depot.

    According to the Pepin Police Department, a black-and-yellow track horse was stolen between Sept. 22 and Nov. 30 from the BNSF depot in Pepin. A news release states the piece of equipment is a walk-behind implement “used by the railroad to carry, remove and deploy rail spikes.”

    The track horse was brand-new and had been delivered to the depot Sept. 22. The railroad company reported it missing or stolen on Nov. 30.

    Pepin police are teaming up with railroad investigators in attempting to locate the item. Anyone with information about the case can call BNSF Police special agent Brett Cavadini at 608-781-7495 or email him at brett.cavadini@bnsf.com. Pepin Police Chief Jesse Van Alstine can be reached at 715-442-2461.

    Mike Longaecker
    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker
    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
