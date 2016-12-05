Search
    Ellsworth native shot dead in Dunn County

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 4:05 p.m.
    A Dunn County sheriff's deputy removes police tape from a town of Weston home where authorities say resident Justin Ogden was shot dead. The suspected shooter, Ogden's roommate, was arrested in connection with the incident, which remained under investigation on Monday. (RiverTown Multimedia photo by Mike Longaecker)

    An Ellsworth native was killed Friday in Dunn County after being shot by another man hailing from Ellsworth, according to authorities.

    The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that 32-year-old Justin Ogden died in the incident, which occurred at his E1745 361st Ave. home in the town of Weston in Dunn County -- a community near Pierce County’s eastern border.

    The suspect, identified by deputies as Ogden’s roommate, 30-year-old Jerad A. Jones, was arrested at the house. According to Dunn County jail staff, he was booked on suspicion of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and a probation hold.

    “This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no danger to the community at this time,” according to a sheriff’s office news release.

    According to the release, officers were called at 10:21 p.m. for a report of a man shot with a gun.

    “Upon arrival, deputies and emergency medical personnel attempted lifesaving measures on an adult male victim but were unsuccessful,” the release states.

    Ogden was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office.

    Assistant Dunn County District Attorney Andrew Maki said no charges had been filed in the case as of Monday afternoon.

    The sheriff’s office said the case “is actively being investigated.”

    Agencies assisting Dunn County were Elmwood EMS, Dunn County first responders, the Wisconsin State Patrol Reconstruction Team and the DA’s office.

    Mike Longaecker
    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker
    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
