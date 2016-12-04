Alexander Fredrick Parker, 23, was sentenced to 120 days local confinement in Dakota County minus 66 days credit for time served. The sentence is to be served as work release if eligible. A 28-month prison term for the felony was stayed for 10 years of probation, including conditions that he pay restitution and undergo chemical dependency evaluation and treatment.

Authorities responded to a driving complaint after 9 a.m. Sept. 26 of a pickup truck dragging something and causing sparks near the Goodhue-Dakota county line. But police instead found a crash involving a semitrailer and a stolen 1965 Plymouth collector car. The driver of the car, later identified as Parker, had fled into a nearby cornfield.

Deputies investigating the crash were contacted by a farmer who said he had given a ride to a suspicious man. The farmer led authorities to a Cannon Falls residence where Parker was taken into custody.

Meanwhile, the truck in the original driving complaint — reported stolen out of Richfield, Minn. — evaded authorities before crashing. The driver allegedly ran and stole a different vehicle, which he also crashed. The man, who police said sustained serious injuries, has not been charged.

The stolen Plymouth was traced to a residence in Hampton, Minn., that was found ransacked. Several items were reported stolen, including firearms, $1,700 in cash, a television and food.

A search of the crashed pickup also turned up items allegedly stolen from the Hampton residence.