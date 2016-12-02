Zumbrota man accused of first-degree criminal sex conduct

An 18-year-old female has accused Arlan Ray Spratte, 52, of years of sexual abuse.

According to the complaint, an adult male spoke with Zumbrota police on Nov. 22 expressing concern about the safety of the unidentified female who was "scared to report sexual abuse to the police." The report stemmed from recent conversations on Facebook. The complaint stated that the two sent Facebook messages about both knowing Spratte.

The complaint states that the female told police that the adult male asked her if Spratte had sexually abused her, adding that Spratte had sexually abused him from the age of 8 until 10 "but no one would believe him."

During an interview with the Zumbrota Police Department, the woman alleged that Spratte "sexually abused her from the age of 6 until 14 almost every night."

Following the interview of the female, Zumbrota police spoke with Spratte. According to the complaint, Spratte admitted that there were "multiple acts of sexual contact" between the two of them occurring in her home and in other locations in Goodhue County.

Spratte is facing three charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and three charges of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. The maximum sentence for first-degree criminal sexual conduct is 30 years imprisonment and $40,000 fine per count. Spratte is being held in Goodhue County Jail with bail set at $100,000.